FNRL to take disciplinary action

The Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) is set to conduct a hearing at its Suva headquarters to address the brawl that occurred between the Topline Warriors and Nabua Broncos during a Vodafone Cup match on Saturday.

FNRL Chairman Akuila Masi condemned the incident, stating that it contradicts the values upheld by the sporting body.

He confirmed that disciplinary actions will be taken based on video footage of the altercation.

“There’s potential points deduction, potential disqualification of players directly involved, ban of spectators, financial fines to both clubs and we will conduct mandatory code of conduct workshop for both teams.”

Masi emphasized that players and teams could face disqualification from the competition following the hearing.

Additionally, fans involved in the incident may be banned from attending any FNRL events.

He expressed gratitude to the Fiji Police Force and spectators who intervened to de-escalate the situation.

The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, where the FNRL will determine appropriate actions to address the misconduct and maintain the integrity of the sport.

