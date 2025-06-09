Legge targets discipline and execution

[Source: Supplied]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women head coach Mike Legge has highlighted discipline and skill execution as key focus areas ahead of their Super Rugby Women’s season opener against the Waratahs this Saturday.

The side heads into the clash in Sydney looking to build on encouraging pre-season performances, with confidence growing within the squad.

Legge says translating preparation on the training field into match-day performance will be crucial.

“Discipline is a big work-on for us from both games, and also our skill execution.”

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He added that the team has placed strong emphasis on these areas throughout the week and is aiming to deliver a complete performance.

“If we can implement what we’re doing here at training and translate that onto the field on Saturday, it should lead to a good performance.”

Despite the areas identified for improvement, Legge says the mood in camp remains positive following recent outings.

“Spirits are really high, especially coming off those games against the Waratahs and the Reds.”

The Drua women will take on the Waratahs in Sydney this Saturday.