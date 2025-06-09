Rescuers pull four from flooded cave in Laos, two still missing

[Source: Reuters]

Rescuers pulled four people from a flooded cave in Laos, Thai volunteer rescuers said, hours after ‌another man was brought out.

The five are among seven Lao nationals who had entered the cave in Xaisomboun province ​to prospect for gold, but were trapped for ​more than a week when rising water blocked ⁠their exit. Two others remain missing.

Kengkard Bongkawong, a Thai ​cave diver involved in the mission, said in a Facebook ​post on Saturday that all four of the trapped people had emerged from the cave.

Video footage from the volunteers showed rescuers bringing ​four Laotian men out of the cave with flashlights ​strapped to their heads and with muddy clothes.

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They had joyful expressions ‌on ⁠their faces, and some were crying with relief.

The five rescued people were found by rescuers on Wednesday, but had remained trapped. Rescue officials said they would continue searching for ​the two ​missing people.

A ⁠team of volunteers from neighbouring Thailand joined the rescue efforts last Sunday and further reinforcements, including ​divers from Finland, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan ​and ⁠Australia, have also joined the rescue operation, the volunteer group posted on Facebook.

The international rescue team included some members who ⁠were ​involved in the 17-day rescue at ​the flooded mountain cave of Tham Luang in northern Thailand in 2018.