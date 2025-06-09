Women disproportionately affected by lupus: Kiran

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran. [Photo: MINISTRY FOR WOMEN, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION/ FACEBOOK]]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says greater awareness, early diagnosis and stronger community support are needed for people living with lupus in Fiji, particularly women who are disproportionately affected by the disease.

Speaking at the Lupus Foundation of Fiji’s fundraising event, Dancing Through Strength, Hope and Resilience, Kiran highlighted concerns that lupus often goes undetected for years because its symptoms can easily be mistaken for stress or common illnesses.

She says lupus is often referred to as an “invisible disease” and many people ignore warning signs such as extreme fatigue, fever and joint pain, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Kiran also raised concerns about misconceptions surrounding lupus and other chronic illnesses, saying stigma and a lack of understanding can prevent people from seeking medical help when they need it most.

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The Minister says women, particularly indigenous iTaukei women, are more likely to be affected by lupus and stressed the need for increased public education and awareness campaigns across the country.

She says the Ministry is prepared to work closely with the Lupus Foundation of Fiji to incorporate lupus awareness into existing outreach programmes and improve support for patients and their families.

Kiran also called for more local research into the disease to help authorities better understand its impact in Fiji and strengthen support services.

The Minister commended the Lupus Foundation of Fiji for its advocacy work and paid tribute to founder Unaisi Tuitubou for turning personal loss into a movement that continues to support people living with lupus.

Kiran says Tuitubou’s courage and commitment have given hope to countless families and helped many people realise they are not facing the disease alone.

She reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote lupus awareness, research and community education.

Kiran is also encouraging Fijians to show greater understanding, dignity and compassion towards people living with lupus.