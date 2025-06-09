NFP vows leading role in “Weaving Fiji Together”

[Photo: NATIONAL FEDERATION PARTY/ FACEBOOK]

The National Federation Party says it is positioning itself to take a leading role in uniting Fiji under its “Weaving Fiji Together” campaign, as confidence grows within the party following its latest branch meeting in Nadi.

At the NFP Nadi Branch Annual General Meeting held at the Nadi Civic Centre, delegates expressed strong confidence that the party’s leadership is grounded in what they described as strong, honest and dedicated service to the country.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad told the meeting that the National Federation Party carries a 63-year legacy, which he described as a “strong and unbreakable foundation” for building a more unified and opportunity-driven Fiji.

He says the party is not only aiming to remain in government, but to play a leading role in Parliament after the next general election.

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Prasad says despite what he described as sustained political attacks, the party had remained credible, united and focused.

He argues that NFP’s time in government since the 2022 General Election had already demonstrated tangible results, listing a wide range of policy and fiscal measures he said directly benefited ordinary Fijians.

These include increased social welfare assistance, VAT and duty removal on selected food items, and the removal of VAT on prescribed medicines.

He also highlighted the Back to School assistance of $200 per child from early childhood to Year 13, benefiting more than 200,000 students over the past three years, amounting to over $120 million in support.

Other key measures cited included the write-off of $650 million in Tertiary Education Loan Scheme (TELS) debt affecting more than 53,000 students and families, record sugarcane prices reaching up to $105 per tonne, and an increase in the minimum wage to $5 per hour.

Prasad further pointed to civil service pay increases of between 10 to 23 percent, the removal of contract-based employment structures and the retirement age of 55 for civil servants, as well as funding for community development initiatives.

He also emphasised what he described as the restoration of freedom of speech and association, allowing greater public discourse and criticism.

Prasad says these reforms form the foundation of a stronger social and economic future for Fiji.