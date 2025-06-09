World

Pentagon chief sounds 'alarm' over China's buildup

Reuters

May 31, 2026 3:09 pm

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. Defence Secretary ​Pete Hegseth urged Asian allies to ramp up military spending to counter China’s growing power and prevent its dominance in the region, warning of “rightful alarm” ‌over its rapid military buildup.

Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s premier forum for defence leaders, militaries and diplomats, said a stronger, more self-reliant network of allies is essential to deter aggression and preserve the balance of power.

“There is rightful alarm regarding China’s historic military buildup and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond,” he said.

“A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power,” Hegseth said. “No state, ​including China, can impose its hegemony and hold the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies in question.”

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The U.S. expects its Asian allies and partners to increase defence ​spending to 3.5% of GDP as it pledged a $1.5 trillion investment in its military, the Pentagon chief said.

“Less Shangri-La, more ships, more subs,” Hegseth said, stressing ⁠that the region needed greater defence capability than conferences. Allies want stability, not escalation, he said.

“What they want, and what the United States delivers, is strength that is disciplined, resolve that is steady, and ​leadership that is confident enough to speak and walk softly while carrying a big stick.”

Hegseth also struck a measured tone on U.S.-China ties, saying relations are “better than they have been in many years,” with ​more frequent military-to-military engagement helping to manage tensions.

“We are meeting more frequently with our Chinese counterparts by maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication.”

Zhou Bo, a senior fellow at Tsinghua University and retired People’s Liberation Army senior colonel who was part of the Chinese delegation, described U.S.-China relations as “complicated.”

Nonetheless, he said Hegseth struck “a much better tone” this year than last, attributing the shift to Trump’s visit to China.

“Both sides have open channels of communication, the situation is ​not as exaggerated as the outside world makes it out to be,” Zhou said.

China, whose defence minister is skipping the dialogue for a second consecutive year, accused Hegseth last year of making “vilifying” remarks.

“NO FREELOADING”

Hegseth ​echoed President Donald Trump’s long-standing demand that allies shoulder more of their own defence costs. Trump has pointedly said European and NATO partners should reduce reliance on Washington.

“The era of the United States subsidizing the defence ‌of wealthy nations ⁠is over,” Hegseth said. “We need partners, not protectorates,” he added. “We don’t have a strong alliance unless everyone has skin in the game. No freeloading.”

Hegseth praised contributions from allies including South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, and said Japan was taking concrete steps to bolster its defences.

Tokyo and Washington “must each pull our weight to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance,” he said.

READY TO RESTART STRIKES ON IRAN

On the Middle East conflict, Hegseth said the United States stands ready to resume strikes on Iran if diplomacy fails, as negotiators from Washington and Tehran work to bridge major differences blocking a deal.

“Our ability ​to recommence if necessary…we are more than capable,” ​Hegseth said. He added that Trump remains “patient” and ⁠is seeking a “strong deal” to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump said on Friday he would convene advisers in a secure White House setting to make a “final determination” on a proposal to end the Iran war.

Hegseth also pushed back on concerns the conflict would distract from Asia-Pacific priorities.

“We can ​do two things at one time.”

ARMS SALES DECISION TO TAIWAN IS TRUMP’S CALL

In his speech, Hegseth made no mention of Taiwan, a hotspot in ​relations between the U.S. and ⁠China.

When asked about arms sales to the island during questions that followed, Hegseth downplayed concerns that a multi-billion-dollar package could be affected as the United States draws down its weapons stockpiles amid the Middle East conflict. “We feel very good about our stockpiles and how we use them,” he said.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has been waiting for the U.S. to approve an arms sale that Reuters reported could be worth up ⁠to $14 billion.

Trump ​sowed uncertainty in Taipei by saying, after meeting China’s President Xi Jinping this month, that he was undecided on whether ​to approve the package.

Any decision on future arms sales would rest with President Trump, Hegseth said, signalling no shift in Washington’s longstanding approach despite recent engagement with Beijing.

“Those decisions will depend on the president and the nature of that relationship,” Hegseth ​said. “There’s been no change in our status.”

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