FEO confident voters roll is accurate and continuously updated

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Elections Office says it is confident the National Register of Voters is being continuously updated and remains accurate, despite challenges such as internal migration and urbanisation.

Deputy Supervisor of Elections Ana Senimoli says voter registration is an ongoing process, with the roll updated every six months through established verification systems.

She says the Elections Office works closely with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Immigration, Births, Deaths and Marriages (BDM), and the Fiji Corrections Service, to ensure voter data remains clean and current.

Senimoli says these data-sharing arrangements help strengthen the integrity of the National Register of Voters right up until the issuance of the writ.

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She also acknowledged stakeholders for providing timely data that supports continuous updates to the electoral roll.

On the timing of the next election writ, Senimoli confirmed there is no fixed date, but key legal timeframes have already been set.

She says the earliest possible date for the writ to be issued is June 24, 2026, while the latest possible date is December 24, 2026.

The Fijian Elections Office says these parameters are part of its public information efforts to ensure voters are aware of the electoral timeline.