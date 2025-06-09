4-month Kawakawa and Donu ban begins today

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Fisheries has imposed a four-month nationwide ban on the fishing, sale, transport and export of all species of Grouper, commonly known as Kawakawa, and Coral Trout, known locally as Donu, to protect the fish during their peak breeding season.

The seasonal ban takes effect today and will remain in force until September 30th.

In a public notice, Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry Saimone Tauvoli says the ban covers all activities involving the two species, including fishing and collection, selling or offering fish for sale, landing and transportation, receiving, possessing and dealing in the fish, as well as exporting any species of Grouper or Coral Trout.

The Ministry says the restrictions also apply to the transportation of the fish between local markets, including shipments from Vanua Levu to Viti Levu.

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Fishermen and vendors who caught Kawakawa and Donu before the ban came into effect were allowed to sell their existing stock locally until 11pm yesterday.

Any unsold fish caught before the ban must now be frozen, bagged and clearly labelled with the owner’s name and the date the fish was received.

The Ministry says these stocks cannot be sold during the ban period and must be stored until the restrictions are lifted.

Vendors and fishermen retaining frozen stock are also required to submit written reports detailing the exact quantities held to their respective Divisional Fisheries Offices and make the fish available for inspection.

The seasonal closure is enforced under Regulation 4 of the Offshore Fisheries Management Regulation, which prohibits the killing, taking, landing, selling, transporting, receiving or possessing of fish listed under Schedule 2A during the specified closure period.

The Ministry is warning that any individual or business found breaching the regulation commits an offence under the law.

Members of the public, commercial fishers and seafood exporters are being urged to comply with the restrictions to help protect fish stocks and ensure the long-term sustainability of Fiji’s marine resources.