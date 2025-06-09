Minimum wage proposal to follow formal review process: Immanuel

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel. [Photo: FILE]

The Government has stressed that any move towards an $8 minimum wage must go through the proper review process before any decision can be made.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says while the idea of higher wages is understandable and would benefit workers, it cannot be implemented without assessing its broader impact on jobs, businesses and the wider economy.

His comments come as the Fiji Trades Union Congress intensifies its push for an $8 hourly minimum wage, arguing that current rates are no longer sufficient in the face of rising living costs.

Immanuel says the government is not dismissing the proposal, but insists there is a structured process that must be followed.

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“If you read the statement. It’s good to have $8, but there’s a process to reach that, and we have to consider all views as well.”

He adds that any wage adjustment must be backed by a formal review before changes can be considered.

“The minimum wage has to go through a process. So there has to be a review, and if that’s needed, we’ll have to do a review.”

On the other side of the debate, FTUC National President Daniel Urai says workers are already under pressure, despite being employed full-time.

He is calling for the introduction of a living wage framework that reflects the real cost of survival in Fiji.

“That is why I call for the introduction of the living wage system, a wage that reflects the true cost of living—assuring that every worker can afford decent housing, nutritious food, health care, and education for all children.”

The issue continues to sharpen the divide between labour and the government, with unions pushing for urgent reform while authorities maintain that wage decisions must be carefully balanced against economic stability and employment risks.