Fuel, LPG prices hit record highs

Fijians will pay more for fuel and LPG from tomorrow, with prices reaching record levels as global market volatility, rising freight costs and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to drive up import costs.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the latest review reflects sharp increases in international refined fuel prices, particularly for motor spirit and diesel, while efforts were made to cushion products relied on by vulnerable households and maritime communities.

In Viti Levu areas within three kilometres of a public road, motor spirit will rise by 80 cents to $3.93 per litre, diesel by 76 cents to $4.58 per litre, premix by 29 cents to $3.27 per litre and kerosene by 14 cents to $3.13 per litre.

FCCC says fuel prices in Fiji have now reached their highest recorded levels, despite a phased approach designed to soften the impact on consumers and maintain fuel security across the country.

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The Commission attributes the increase to higher international fuel costs, freight charges and market uncertainty linked to disruptions in the Middle East and global oil supply concerns.

LPG prices will also increase from June, driven by a sharp rise in international butane contract prices, higher freight rates and a weaker exchange rate.

FCCC says its enforcement teams will conduct inspections nationwide to ensure fuel stations and LPG retailers comply with the new maximum authorised prices.