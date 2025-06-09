Lomaiviti eyes expansion in property, tourism and fisheries investment

[Photo: FILE]

Lomaiviti Province is looking to expand its commercial operations through property development, tourism infrastructure, and fisheries investment as part of plans to grow income opportunities for the province.

Provincial Council chair Samuela Vadei says the province is working through Lomaiviti Holdings to strengthen its business arm and build on assets already owned in Levuka.

Vadei says this includes plans to expand into Suva through either a joint venture or a stand-alone development, with discussions underway on establishing another Lomaiviti House in the capital.

He says the province is also pursuing the revival of the Bula Cakau initiative – a joint partnership involving Bua, Lomaiviti and Cakaudrove — with land already identified for a proposed development.

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Vadei adds that discussions are also underway with the government over the possible transfer of shares in Pafco Pacific Fishing Company to Lomaiviti Holdings.

He says the government currently holds the majority stake in the company, but some of those shares could be offloaded to the provincial company.

Another major focus is development in the Nasova area, where government-leased land could potentially be transferred to the province for accommodation projects.

He says Levuka is facing a shortage of accommodation, while the town’s heritage status limits new construction within the historic township.

Because of that, future developments are expected to be concentrated outside Levuka.

Vadei says repairs to the Levuka Wharf will also play an important role in supporting tourism and economic activity.

He says poor wharf conditions have affected tourist boat visits in recent years, but improvements to the facility are expected to encourage more vessels to return, bringing more visitors and income into the province. sm