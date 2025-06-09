Fiji to host OCO annual conference

After a decade, Fiji will host customs leaders from 24 Pacific administrations next month for the 28th Annual Conference of the Oceania Customs Organisation (OCO).

The meeting comes as efforts to protect Pacific communities, secure borders, facilitate trade, and support sustainable economic growth in the region.

The conference will bring heads of customs, senior government officials, and international organisations under the theme, “Scaling up the commitment of customs to protect and grow our Pasifika communities.”

In response to increasing pressures from transnational organised crime and growing demands on border agencies, the conference will focus on regional cooperation and developing capabilities.

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OCO Chair and FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh says customs administrations play a critical role in protecting communities while enabling economic development.

“Customs today is far more than a border agency. We are guardians of our communities, facilitators of trade, protectors of government revenue, and partners in economic growth. The work of Customs directly impacts the prosperity, safety, and resilience of our Pacific nations.”

Singh adds that the Pacific occupies an increasingly important position within global trade and transport networks, making effective Customs administrations critical to both regional and international security.