Tourism push grows, MSME gaps exposed

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s ongoing financial responsibility for regional tourism promotion has come under scrutiny, alongside concerns over limited measurable support for small businesses.

This comes despite government claims that the South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2026 delivered record participation and stronger commercial outcomes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka told Parliament that Fiji remains a principal funder of the South Pacific Tourism Organisation office in Suva and contributes about $20,000 to $40,000 annually to support the exchange.

He defended the expenditure as part of Fiji’s role as a regional hub for tourism coordination, saying it ensures Pacific-wide access to global markets.

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The exchange, held in Nadi, is the region’s flagship tourism trade platform and is organised with the SPTO.

Gavoka said the 2026 edition recorded more than 225 participants, including 82 sellers from 17 countries and 60 buyers from 16 international markets.

He said most delegates held senior decision-making roles, enabling direct commercial engagement.

He said this year’s program included an Industry Day focused on aviation, sustainability, digital marketing and crisis management.

A Women in Business Showcase was also introduced to improve market access for women-led enterprises across six Pacific countries.

He added that participation from smaller island states such as Kiribati, Niue and the Marshall Islands was supported, given their limited capacity to attend major trade events.

However, scrutiny in Parliament focused on whether micro, small and medium enterprises were receiving sufficient direct support to compete effectively.

Opposition MPs cited challenges including high logistics costs, limited production capacity and unequal access to international buyers, arguing these continue to restrict meaningful participation despite inclusion efforts.

Gavoka said MSMEs were integrated through regional booths and partner-supported participation, with additional assistance from Tourism Fiji and government funding for selected local exhibitors.

The Minister adds that staging the exchange alongside the Fiji Tourism Exchange helps reduce costs and expand market access through a shared regional platform.