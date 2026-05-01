National handball side set to create history

Fiji’s Under-18 women’s handball team is on the brink of making history as it prepares to represent the nation at the International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s Youth World Championship in Romania next month.

The tournament marks a major milestone for Fiji, which will become the first Pacific Island nation to compete at the prestigious global championship.

With the extended training squad already named, the battle for places in the final team is heating up. Selectors are expected to name the final 16-member squad on June 22.

The successful players will carry not only Fiji’s hopes but also those of the wider Pacific region into the 32-nation tournament, which will showcase some of the world’s most promising young handball talent.

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Fiji faces a daunting challenge after being drawn in Group A alongside handball heavyweights Croatia, France and Egypt.

The championship will run from July 29 to August 9 and will also feature defending champions Spain.

Despite the tough draw, the historic qualification is a landmark achievement for the sport in Fiji.

Fiji and Mexico are the only debutants in this year’s competition, adding further significance to the team’s groundbreaking journey onto the world stage.