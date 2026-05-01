Waqainabete marks return with three medals for MBHS

Sixteen-year-old Ezra Waqainabete played a key role in helping Marist Brothers High School secure second place at the National Schools Age Group Swimming Championship, held at the Aquatic Centre in Suva over the past two days.

Waqainabete delivered an impressive performance in the pool, claiming two silver medals and a bronze to contribute significantly to his school’s overall success.

Originally from Moala, Waqainabete comes from a family with strong ties to the sport. His older brother, Zion Waqainabete, previously represented Fiji at international competitions, inspiring him to pursue his own swimming ambitions.

Now, the young swimmer hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps and one day earn the opportunity to represent Fiji on the international stage.

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His latest achievements are even more remarkable considering he had not competed in swimming for the past four years. Returning to the pool has been far from easy, but Waqainabete’s determination and hard work are already beginning to pay off.

“I satrted swimming when I was around five-years-old, it’s a family sport, my older two sibling were really good so I was kind of brought into it. I’d love to represent my country on the world stage, Fiji’s home and it means a lot.”

With medals around his neck and bigger goals on the horizon, the Marist Brothers student is proving that his comeback is only just beginning.