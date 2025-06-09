FEO flags key election challenges

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Elections Office has identified information management, operational readiness and public confidence as its most pressing challenges as it ramps up preparations for Fiji’s next General Election.

Deputy Supervisor of Elections Ana Senimoli says the biggest pressure point right now is not just logistics, but how election information is managed, communicated and understood by the public amid shifting electoral timelines.

Senimoli says the deferment of the Local Government elections has added another layer of complexity, making it even more critical that messaging remains clear, accurate and consistent.

She warns that maintaining public trust is a continuous responsibility, not a one-off exercise during election periods.

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“That’s probably the most difficult area to do… while we are going through preparation, the public still have that trust in us and not only that but maintain that trust throughout the electoral processes.”

Senimoli stresses that engagement with voters must be ongoing, with feedback loops built into every stage of the electoral cycle—from preparation to polling day.

On voter communication, the FEO says it is also working to simplify how electoral information is delivered, in response to concerns that technical language can often overwhelm voters.

“In doing that, we’ve prepared pocket guides which are simple and… visually set out in a way that people want to pick up the pocket guides and read them.”

The office says the aim is to strip away confusion and ensure voters are equipped with clear, practical and accessible information ahead of polling day.

As preparations intensify, the FEO says the challenge is not only delivering elections, but ensuring the public understands and trusts every step of the process.