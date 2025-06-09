Cabinet green lights aviation shift

Deference Minister Pio Tikoduadua. [Photo: FILE]

The Cabinet has endorsed a pathway to develop a sovereign aviation capability for Fiji.

Deference Minister Pio Tikoduadua said the plan was aimed at strengthening national security, disaster response and service delivery to remote islands.

The decision follows advice from an interagency technical board. It was established in April 2026.

The work, the Minister said the work was supported through the Vuvale partnership with Australia. It also included the use of a rotated Australian C-27J Spartan aircraft in Fiji. This helped identify gaps in capability and operations.

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The government has set three main priorities. First is maritime surveillance. This will help detect illegal fishing and drug trafficking. Second is rapid response support for agencies such as the Royal Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force.

It will also assist in disaster and emergency response. Third is improved transport for passengers and cargo to outer islands.

The Minister said infrastructure would be part of the wider plan. This includes airports and navigation systems. He said upgrades would be needed to support safe and effective operations across Fiji’s dispersed islands.

Questions were also raised in Parliament on regional use. Tikoduadua clarified that the capability is primarily for Fiji. However, it may also support Pacific partners when required.

The government will now work with international partners to assess suitable aircraft options. It will also ensure the program is affordable and sustainable within national resources.