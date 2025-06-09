Alleged assault reported in Sigatoka

[File Photo]

A parent of a Year Five student in Sigatoka has lodged a police complaint over an alleged assault involving a school teacher.

The child’s mother, who lives overseas, told FBC News the incident allegedly occurred on Monday during school hours, claiming her daughter was physically assaulted by a male teacher who repeatedly hit her on the head and pressed her mouth with his hands.

She said the family is traumatised by the allegations, stressing that schools should be safe spaces where children feel protected.

The child’s father, who resides with her, has since filed a police report at the Nadi Police Station, which FBC News has sighted.

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The matter has also been raised with the Ministry of Education and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Meanwhile, the Education Act prohibits corporal punishment in schools and requires institutions to provide counselling services through qualified counsellors.

The Act also states that any person who assaults a teacher or student commits an offence and may face a fine of up to $5,000, a prison term of up to one year, or both.

The matter remains under investigation.