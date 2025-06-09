Fiji has ratified WTO legal advisory agreement

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji has ratified the agreement establishing the Advisory Centre on WTO Law following unanimous approval in Parliament.

The ratification is expected to strengthen Fiji’s ability to access legal advice and representation on international trade matters, while boosting the country’s capacity to protect its interests within the global trading system.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, who tabled the motion, told Parliament the move is significant for a country whose economy depends heavily on trade.

He said key sectors, including sugar, fisheries, bottled water and tourism, are all shaped by international trade rules, making it critical for Fiji to understand and respond effectively to decisions made at the global level.

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Turaga said Fiji has been a member of the World Trade Organization since 1996, but the cost of legal proceedings under the WTO dispute settlement system has often placed smaller developing countries at a disadvantage.

Through membership with the advisory centre, Fiji will now have access to free legal advice on WTO law, subsidised legal representation during disputes, and specialised training for trade and legal officials.

Turaga said the support will help Fiji navigate issues such as market access, subsidies, technical barriers to trade and intellectual property without the financial burden often associated with international trade litigation.

He said the agreement will also help Fiji build long-term expertise in trade law and ensure the country is better equipped to defend national interests when disputes arise.

The motion received unanimous support from Members of Parliament.