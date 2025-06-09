Fiji men's 7s finishes fourth in Spain

Fiji Airways Men's National 7s halfback, Terio Tamani in action at the recent Valladolid 7s.[Photo: WORLD RUGBY SEVENS/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s side finished fourth at the Valladolid 7s in Spain after going down 17-28 to Argentina in the 3rd place playoff this morning.

Apete Narogo, Jeremaia Matana and Isaia Rugu scored for Fiji.

Argentina speedster Marcos Monetta scored twice, and they were leading 21-12 at the break.

Fiji earlier lost 21-14 to Australia in the cup semifinal.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia was clinical in attack and looked after the ball well.

The Australians scored three converted tries to Fiji’s two.

Captain Henry Hutchinson led from the front and scored a double while James Turner added another.

Fiji’s tries were scored by Kavekini Tanivanuakula and George Bose.

Australia went on to win the title after beating South Africa 26-19 in the final.

It was a double celebration for the Aussies as their women’s team defeated the USA 27-14 to win the women’s title.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s finished 7th following their 14-5 win over hosts, Spain.