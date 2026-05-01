Ovalau stuns Namosi in Vanua opener

Members of the Ovalau side after their 26-15 victory over Namosi yesterday.

Namosi suffered a surprising defeat in the opening round of the Vanua Championship, falling 26-15 to Ovalau yesterday.

Despite enjoying home-ground advantage at Thompson Park in Navua, Namosi was outplayed by the visitors from the old capital, who produced a disciplined performance to secure the upset victory.

One of the closest contests of the round took place in Rewa, where the hosts edged Northern Bulls 9-6 in a tense defensive battle. Northland also emerged victorious in a thriller, holding off Ra 16-12.

Elsewhere, Nasinu defeated Serua 21-14, Vatukoula outlasted Coastland 35-19, and Tavua delivered an attacking masterclass to overcome Yasawa 45-24.

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With plenty of rugby still to be played, the race for a coveted spot in the Skipper Cup remains wide open.