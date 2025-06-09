Govt moves cut rice imports as oil prices rise

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE]

The Government is stepping up efforts to reduce Fiji’s reliance on imported rice as rising global crude oil prices continue to increase food import costs.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna said Fiji remains vulnerable to global market fluctuations because local rice production is still unable to meet national demand.

Tunabuna says higher oil prices are driving up shipping costs, fertiliser prices and production expenses in rice-exporting countries, placing further pressure on Fiji’s rice import bill.

He says the Ministry is expanding rice farming programmes, distributing climate-resilient seed varieties, increasing mechanisation support and upgrading rice milling facilities to boost local production.

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The Minister says the long-term goal is to strengthen food security, reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves and create more employment opportunities in rural communities.