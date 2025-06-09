Patel issues warning over rejected national call-ups

Fiji Football president Rajesh Patel has issued a stern warning to members of the Extra Bula FC squad who have declined a national team call-up for a four-day tour of Vanuatu.

Patel said one of the key reasons behind the formation of Bula FC, Fiji’s first professional football club, is to develop players and create a pathway for them to represent the nation on the international stage.

He stressed that refusing a national call-up could carry serious consequences, with players potentially facing restrictions on representing Bula FC, the national team, or even their respective districts.

Patel revealed that several Bula FC players had already turned down the opportunity to join the tour, prompting concern within Fiji Football.

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“Where is their honor? Are they only going for the money? Because we have spent so much on development and pathways for the, the least they can do is represent the country when we need them to.”

The Fiji FA Board is yet to determine what action, if any, will be taken against the players involved, but Patel made it clear that representing the country remains a responsibility that should not be taken lightly.