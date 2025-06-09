Melanesian festival plans put on hold

[Photo: BREJ Pacific]

Fiji’s hosting of the 8th Melanesian Arts and Cultural Festival has been deferred to next year.

The government cited competing national programs and fiscal pressures as key reasons for the delay.

The Cabinet had approved Fiji as the host in June 2024. The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts was tasked with leading preparations. A national task force was formed to coordinate the event.

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu explained that a $1 million allocation was included in the 2025/2026 budget.

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The funding was meant to set up a secretariat, secure venues, arrange accommodation and support early planning. Suva was identified as the main hub for ceremonies and performances. The University of the South Pacific was proposed to accommodate visiting delegations.

Parliament was told the task force is chaired by the Ministry. It includes senior government agencies and statutory bodies. A secretariat has been established at the Fiji Arts Council. Staff from the Department of Culture, Heritage and Arts have been seconded to support operations.

A festival director and cultural program advisor have been appointed. They were selected through a formal process. Consultations have also been held with artists and cultural practitioners. These inputs are guiding program development.

Planning, according to the Minister, had progressed to detailed stages. This included infrastructure needs, communications and program scheduling. The festival design covered a two-week format. Week one was planned for Suva-based ceremonies. Week two was set for regional outreach activities.

Each Melanesian Spearhead Group country was expected to send about 100 delegates. This includes performers, officials, and support staff. A host agreement is being finalised with the MSG Secretariat.

However, Vasu said the Cabinet reviewed the schedule in March. It decided to defer the festival to 2027. The decision followed, he states, clashes with other major national programs this year. Fiscal constraints and global economic pressures were also cited.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts remains responsible for MACFEST. The task force continues preparatory work despite the deferment.

Separately, Opposition MP Jone Usamate raised concerns about Melanesian-descended communities in Fiji. He referred to descendants of Vanuatu and Solomon Islands labourers brought during the blackbirding period. He asked whether their cultural issues would be included in the festival.

Vasu confirmed ongoing consultations with Melanesian communities in Fiji. He said engagement is also taking place with regional partners.

The aim is to ensure their cultural heritage is reflected in planning and future programming.