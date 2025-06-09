Blend of experience and youth in Toa Samoa squad

Source: NRL

Rugby League Samoa has named the Toa Samoa squad for the upcoming 2025 Pacific Championships.

Head coach Ben Gardiner has selected a strong and well-balanced squad, blending exciting young talent with experienced international performers.

Toa Samoa will open their Pacific Championships campaign with a blockbuster clash against New Zealand on Sunday, 19 October at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, before reigniting their rivalry with Tonga on Sunday, 26 October at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re really excited about this squad. We’ve selected players who are not only in form but genuinely passionate about representing Samoa,” Gardiner said.

“They understand the responsibility and the opportunity, and we’re looking forward to the Pacific Championships.”

Toa Samoa squad (alphabetical)

Ata Mariota* (Raiders)

Benaiah Ioelu* (Roosters)

Blaize Talagi-Seuala (Panthers)

Brian To’o (Panthers)

Chanel Harris-Tavita (Warriors)

Deine Mariner (Broncos)

Francis Molo (Dolphins)

Izack Tago (Panthers)

Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

Jaydn Su’A (Dragons)

Jazz Tevaga (Sea Eagles)

Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys)

Josh Papalii (Raiders)

Junior Paulo (Eels)

Lyhkan King-Togia* (Dragons)

Murray Taulagi (Cowboys)

Payne Haas* (Broncos)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors)

Simi Sasagi (Raiders)

Taylan May (Wests Tigers)

Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

* denotes debutant

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.