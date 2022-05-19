Another Storm season for Bellamy

[PIC:Sporting News]

The Melbourne Storm will have the services of super coach Craig Bellamy for another season.

This is after Bellamy revealed to players and staff yesterday while preparing for their round 11 match against the North Queensland Cowboys which will be Bellamy’s 509th game as Melbourne coach.

According to the NRL, the master coach signed a new five-year contract with Storm in 2022 that allows him to decide each year whether he will continue in the head coach role for the following season or transition into a coaching director role.

Article continues after advertisement

As for his future beyond 2023, Bellamy says he’ll just see what happens with these 12 months and then go from there.

The Storm takes on the Cowboys at 7:30pm on Saturday.

[Source:nrl.com]