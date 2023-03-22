All QVS, Nasinu grades through to FSSRL quarter-finals

Queen Victoria and Nasinu Secondary School have qualified for the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League South/Eastern Zone quarter-finals in all three grades.

The quarter-finalists for the Under-15 to the U19 grades have been confirmed.

Minnows like Shreedar Sharks from Nausori are also through with its U15 and U17 grades.

First-timers MGM Dragons have also booked a spot in the top eight of the U17s.

The quarter-finals will be held on Saturday at the St Marcellin School ground in Vatuwaqa.