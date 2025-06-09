20-member Fiji Bati squad named for Pacific Championships

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

The Fiji National Rugby League has named its 20-member Fiji Bati squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships, with powerhouse forward Tui Kamikamica set to lead the side once again.

Kamikamica, who plies his trade with the Melbourne Storm in the NRL, will captain a squad that blends experience with emerging local and overseas-based talent.

Sunia Turuva, one of the standout performers from the Penrith Panthers, has been named vice-captain.

The final squad was trimmed down from an extended 25-man list, with Waqa Blake, Sione Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Jordin Leiu and Meli Nasau missing out on final selection.

Fiji Bati will meet the Cook Islands Aitu on the 18th of this month at the Santos National Football Stadium.

The two teams last met at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last year, where the Bati thrashed the Aitu 56-6.

On the 1st of next month, they meet the Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

