Rugby Australia hopes to visit more villages during Vuvale programs

Rugby Australia President Christy Giteau says one of the best ways to celebrate the Vuvale Partnership with the Fijian Government is by connecting directly with local communities through village visits.

Giteau, along with Rugby Australia officials and Wallabies legends Lote Tuqiri and Radike Samo, joined representatives from the Fijian Drua and the Fiji Rugby Union for their Vuvale Week program in Beqa.

During their visit to Naceva Village, Giteau says the warm welcome from villagers—especially the children—reaffirmed the importance of their work in building connections through sport.

“It just reaffirms what we do, especially with the types of programs and initiatives we do, it gives these children and youth insights into the benefits of sports, and how it can become career pathways. Today’s program was very fulfilling.”

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She adds that it is vital for officials to witness firsthand the impact of these initiatives on local communities.

Giteau also noted that the enthusiasm shown by children and youth who took part in the program has strengthened their commitment to making village visits a regular feature of future Vuvale Week activities.

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