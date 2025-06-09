RKS coach keeps future in focus

[File: Isaia Naqicatabua]

Although the school rugby season has wrapped up, RKS Under-18 Deans championship-winning coach Isaia Naqicatabua remains firmly invested in the future of his players, forming a team to compete in the Rooster Chicken Fiji Sports Council Grassroots Fiji 7s tournament as a pathway to further opportunities in rugby and beyond.

Naqicatabua says the move is aimed at keeping his players active after completing their secondary school commitments, while exposing them to new environments that could open doors to higher levels of the game.

With most of the squad finishing school, the RKS mentor believes continued involvement in rugby is vital to maintaining discipline, fitness and focus during the festive period.

“School stuff is done and most of these boys have completed their secondary school, so this is something to keep the boys occupied and to find open doors to greener pastures in rugby.”

He added that returning to the shorter format of the game was also a deliberate decision, allowing players to sharpen different skill sets while staying match-ready ahead of the next stage of their careers.

“I wanted us to play a bit of 7s again before the year ends as well. This is something to also keep them fit and occupied during the festive season and also to prepare them for the teams that they will be joining next year.”

Naqicatabua’s involvement highlights a growing focus on post-school player development, with grassroots tournaments increasingly viewed as stepping stones for young athletes seeking scholarships, club contracts and a better life through rugby.

