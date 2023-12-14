Ravouvou free to play

[ Source : Bristol Bears ]

Flying Fijians and Bristol Bears inside centre Kalaveti Ravouvou has been cleared and is free to play immediately.

Ravouvou was cited last week in his club’s Investec Champions Cup, round one match against Lyon where he was alleged to have tackled, Alexandre Tchaptchet, in a dangerous manner in the 64th minute of the match.

The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Ed Kenny of Ireland.

However, the complaint has been dismissed following an independent disciplinary hearing.

Footage of the incident was viewed and the disciplinary committee heard evidence by video conference from Ravouvou, who accepted he had committed an act of foul play but did not accept that his actions warranted a red card.

The committee determined that Ravouvou had committed an act of foul play and that the match officials were not wrong in issuing him with a yellow card, however, it decided that his actions did not warrant a red card and the citing complaint was dismissed.