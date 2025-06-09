Rabuka praises Drua for historical win

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Fijian Drua’s victory over the ACT Brumbies yesterday at Four R Govind Stadium in Ba was a huge achievement for the country.

He noted that it was the first time the Drua had defeated the Brumbies, and doing so in Ba made the moment even more special.

Rabuka also met with Phil Waugh, CEO of Rugby Australia, at the stadium.

Their meeting highlighted the strong relationship between Fiji and Australia under the renewed and elevated Vuvale Partnership, particularly in sports diplomacy and development.

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Government ministers, assistant ministers and official delegations were also present at the match.

With the stadium sold out, the Prime Minister commended both teams for an exciting game and thanked the large crowd of supporters who turned out in numbers to cheer on the teams.

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