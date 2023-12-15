Prasad calls for more female participation

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]]

Under-20 title winner, Rudr Ravi Prasad is calling out for more female participation in chess.

Prasad, an experienced chess player, has observed a significant decrease in the number of female participants in chess tournaments in the country.

As a Software Engineering student at the University of the South Pacific, Prasad has been actively involved in chess for over ten years.

“Would like to call on the women of Fiji to maybe participate. A bit more turnout for this tournament is okay. There’s about five or six women participants, but the rest are male, so hoping to see a bit more in the nationals. ”

However, he hopes to see a greater interest and participation from females in future tournaments.

Meanwhile, the National Chess Championship is scheduled to begin tomorrow and end on the 20th of this month.