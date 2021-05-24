Portugal to make series debut

Portugal women will be making its Series debut at the Seville 7s which begins tonight in Seville, Spain.

The side replaces the Fijiana side after Fiji could not make it due to the Covid-19 cases within the team.

Portugal will play its first match against Malaga 7s winners USA at 6am on Saturday.

Its second match will be against Canada followed by its final pool match against England.

Invitational teams Germany and Jamaica men, and Belgium and Poland women continue as New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa are still unable to travel to Spain.

In the pool rounds, USA will face Canada, England and Portugal in Pool A.

Beaten finalists Russia are in Pool B along with Ireland, Poland and Brazil.

Series leaders Australia find themselves in Pool C where they will take on Olympic silver medalists France, hosts Spain and invitational team Belgium.

In the men’s pools, South Africa is in Pool A alongside the USA and hosts Spain in a three-team pool which includes a bye.

Pool B involves Argentina who will take on Ireland, Germany and Jamaica.

In Pool C the young English squad that claimed bronze in Malaga will face France, Wales and Japan.

Australia, Canada, Scotland and Kenya are drawn in a strong-looking Pool D.

You can catch the live-action of the Seville 7s on FBC TV this weekend.