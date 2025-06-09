No easy games for Fiji 7s as Kolinisau sounds warning

[Photo: FILE]

There will be no shortcuts for the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s side as they head into another crucial round of the HSBC World Sevens Series, with head coach Osea Kolinisau reminding his side that every match matters in a tightly contested pool.

With Fiji locked at the top of the series standings alongside New Zealand and South Africa, Kolinisau says the focus remains firmly on discipline and preparation, rather than reputations.

“South Africa is in our pool and we’ve made our assessment on them, but we don’t want to jump to conclusions. You worry about New Zealand and South Africa, but we’ve got GB and Spain as well, and in this format you can’t underestimate anyone.”

Kolinisau confirmed the coaching staff have analysed all their pool opponents, stressing that Fiji must take a one-game-at-a-time approach.

“We’ve sat down and analysed South Africa, Spain and GB, and there are no assumptions. We don’t want to think it’s going to be easy or that we’ll just make the semi-finals.”

With the series title race still wide open, the former captain believes mental focus will be key.

The men’s side kicks off their campaign at 4.32pm this afternoon against Great Britain, before taking on Spain at 7.58pm and will wrap up their pool games against South Africa at 11.46pm.

You can watch these games LIVE on FBC TV.

