Neymar is first player forced to leave pitch for trial-rul

[Photo: File]

Santos captain Neymar became the first player in Brazil’s Serie A to be forced off the field for a minute under a new rule aimed at curbing time-wasting by goalkeepers that is being tested in the league.

Under the trial, which will also be implemented in other competitions including the Premier League, if ⁠play is stopped due to a goalkeeper requiring medical treatment, the coach must immediately nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for a minute after play resumes.

If the coach fails to nominate a player within 10 seconds, the captain of the team must be the one to leave the ⁠field.

When Santos beat Vasco 3-0 on Sunday, the rule was invoked for the first time in the Brazilian top flight when keeper Gabriel Brazao requested medical ⁠attention.

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The referee told captain Neymar to leave the field as the Santos coach did not nominate another player within ⁠10 seconds.

Neymar, 34, made two appearances for Brazil off the bench in this year’s World ⁠Cup, scoring a late penalty in their 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16.