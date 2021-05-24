Home

COVID-19
Reset Netball Championship in doubt

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 29, 2021 4:07 am

Netball Fiji is still contemplating whether to host its Digicel Punjas Reset Championship at the end of the year.

There’s too much to plan with little time, and a final decision needs to be made urgently.

Hosting the Digicel Punjas Reset Championship in a tight preparation window seems unrealistic, Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says they’re still hopeful the competition can go ahead.

“We’ve looked at the possibility of hosting it and talking to the sponsors, if we can’t have it or if in regards to time then we are looking at the possible and probable series maybe next year to be able to gather the team to prepare.”

The Fiji Pearls team is still not training together at the moment and will soon prepare for the Oceania qualifiers next year.

 

 

 

