Netball Fiji launches major governance reform project

In a bid to review and rewrite its constitution to ensure it remains relevant and responsive to the current and future needs of the sport, Netball Fiji has recently launched a major governance reform project.

Improving governance has been a top priority for the current executive board, and the reform effort recently gained momentum after Netball Fiji was awarded a grant from World Netball’s Strategic Development Fund, one of only five grants given worldwide in 2024.

The grant specifically supports national federations in strengthening their governance through constitutional reform.

The process began on July 19 with an orientation meeting at the FNSC Board Room in Suva.

All presidents of Netball Fiji’s member associations were invited to attend, including those from associations that have recently experienced internal disagreements.

The focus of the reform is to create a stronger and more unified netball community.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki highlighted the importance of the project, calling it a key step in moving forward together.

“This project is vital for the way forward and reflects Netball Fiji’s commitment to having stronger structures in place that support the sport across all levels today and in the future.”

During the meeting, the Netball Fiji Constitutional Review Working Group was formed. As part of an open and inclusive process, all member associations have been invited to make formal submissions to the group.

These submissions will help shape the new constitution and ensure that every voice is heard.

