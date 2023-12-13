Lavis embraces learning curve despite Fiji heat

Victoria Institute of Sport player Mia Lavis says despite the intense Fiji heat, she is enjoying her experience in being part of the three-day National Academy netball tournament.

She says this is an opportunity to improve herself and learn from other players.

The goal-attack specifically notes the challenge of adapting to the unique playing style of the Fijian girls as a valuable learning experience.

Article continues after advertisement

“We played the Fijian U17s yesterday and that was really good because they are mainly our age group so that was a good experience to play against them. And then we played South Australia today, it was pretty hot in there and then tomorrow we will play the Fijian men’s which will be another challenge in itself to play against bigger bodies and more physical as well.”

The 17-year-old highlights that facing the Fijian girls has taught her team the importance of patience as they adapt to a distinct playing style.

The National Academy netball tournament serves as a selection period for the World Youth Cup Qualifiers next year.

The tournament will end tomorrow.