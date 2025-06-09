Fiji A falls short against strong Netblacks side

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji A could not overcome a powerful New Zealand Netblacks outfit, going down 53-34 in their second clash at the Netball Fiji Men’s Invitational Tournament last night.

Despite a strong start and moments of flair from the Fijians, the Netblacks brought consistency and structure, pulling away in the second half with clinical finishing and tight defence.

Fiji A showed plenty of heart and determination but struggled to convert key opportunities under pressure.

It was a fast-paced and physical contest, with the home crowd rallying behind their team throughout.

However, the New Zealand side’s experience and discipline proved the difference on the day.

The other Fiji team, however, had an emphatic win over Tonga in their second match of the tournament.

The hosts looked far more settled, executing well across all areas of the court and finding their attacking rhythm early.

The Men’s Invitational continues today with Fiji Men’s taking on Fiji A at 5.30pm and NZ Netblacks will meet Tonga at 7.30pm.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.







