Navua to capitalize on home advantage

Navua will look to make home advantage count when they host Lautoka at Uprising Sports Ground in Round 13 of the Extra Premier League today.

The hosts head into the encounter after showing plenty of character to fight back for a 2-2 draw against Suva in their last outing.

Having displayed resilience under pressure, Navua will now be aiming to build on that performance with all three points on home soil.

Lautoka, meanwhile, will be determined to bounce back after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Rewa in the previous round.

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The Blues know a victory is vital to keep pace with the league leaders and reignite their title challenge when they play Navua at 3pm.

Meanwhile, live commentary for the Ba and Suva clash at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3.30pm will be available on Radio Fiji Two.