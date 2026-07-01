Cricket Fiji hosts its 2026 Annual Meeting

Cricket Fiji held its 2026 Annual General Meeting yesterday at the Albert Park Hall in Suva.

Chairman Ratu Meli Saubulinayau led the meeting in the presence of the Board of Directors, affiliated member associations, and trustees Peter Knight and Rod Jepsen.

Members reviewed and adopted the 2025 Audited Financial Statements and 2025 Annual Report.

Biunimasi Bese also joined Cricket Fiji’s Board of Directors after being elected unopposed.

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The members also welcomed the new Chief Executive Officer, Anushil Kumar and thanked the outgoing CEO, Sitiveni Rokoro for his service to Cricket Fiji.