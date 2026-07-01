Disciplinary issues prove costly for Fiji

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere after their loss to England this morning.

FIJI Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere says failing to execute the basics proved costly in their 73-8 defeat to England this morning in Round Two of the Nations Championship.

The loss was compounded by disciplinary issues, with Fiji receiving both a red and a yellow card during the match at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

Ikanivere says the team is disappointed with the result and has apologized to their fans for letting them down.

However, he says the Flying Fijians cannot dwell on the defeat and must instead regroup, learn from their mistakes, and prepare well for their next challenge.

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“Quite disappointed with the outcome of this game, we didnt get the basics right and we gave the ball to easily to England, then we had a yellow card then a red.”

Fiji will face Scotland next Saturday at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. You can watch the match live on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box or stream it on the Vodafone Play app.