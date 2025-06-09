Man denies role in flight attendant’s death

[File Photo]

The man who allegedly caused the death of Virgin Australia flight attendant earlier this year has denied the charges in the Lautoka High Court.

Makario Vilimotama faces a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

It is alleged that he drive the vehicle involved in a fatal accident at Martintar, Nadi, on March 28, which caused the death of Mary Theresea Lucinta Evans.

The State filed the information and the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

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The matter has been adjourned to July 23 for the defence to file their voir dire grounds.

Vilimotama’s bail has been extended.