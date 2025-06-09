Hope returns to Nadarivatu

The reopening of the government station is expected to improve access to public services.[PHOTO:SAINIANI BOILA]

For years, villagers of the highlands of Nadarivatu say they felt forgotten, having to travel long distances to access basic government services.

But the opening of the newly refurbished District Officer’s Office and the presence of government agencies, including the iTaukei Land Trust Board has brought renewed hope to communities in the area.

Lewa villager from Savatu District, Ratu Aporosa Naivaroko, says the development marks a turning point for people who have long struggled to access essential services.

“We are very thankful that we know we are no longer forgotten. This place was neglected in previous years, but today has turned the page. The government is here this morning for us. With the opening of the District Officer’s Office and the services provided here at the government station in Nadarivatu, we have witnessed a great change.”

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Naivaroko says when the government station was not operational, many villagers had no choice but to travel to towns such as Ba, Lautoka, and even Suva to seek assistance.

He adds the high cost of travelling from the highlands to urban centres placed an additional burden on families. He believes having government services closer to home will reduce travel costs and ensure community concerns can be addressed more efficiently.

The reopening of the Nadarivatu Government Station is expected to improve access to public services for surrounding communities and strengthen government outreach in the highlands of Nadroga-Navosa.