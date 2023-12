[ Source : Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook ]

The 2023 Vodafone National Chess Championship in Suva has seen a remarkable number of turnouts.

Currently, there are 49 participants competing in the national competition.

Out of these, 35 participants are in the Open section, while 14 are competing in the Women’s section.

The tournament is taking place at the University of the South Pacific and will conclude on Wednesday.