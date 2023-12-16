Morgan qualifies for Olympics

[Source: Fiji Association of Sport & National Olympic Committee/ Facebook]

Sailor Sophia Morgan is the latest Team Fiji athlete to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, France next year.

Morgan who recently returned from the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands has qualified for the Olympics on merit.

The International Olympic Committee Scholarship recipient managed to book her ticket for the Games at the Sail Sydney event this week.

The Lami-born sailor will feature in her second Olympic Games.

She qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Japan after being the best place sailor from Oceania at the Women’s Laser Radio World Championship.