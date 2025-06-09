Maximum tackle height lowered for under-20 Worlds

Tackles above the sternum will be banned at the World Under-20 Championship in Georgia next summer, as World Rugby moves closer to lowering the maximum tackle height across elite levels.

Over the past two seasons, community-level tackle limits have already dropped from shoulder to sternum in 11 countries, with analysis of nearly 150,000 tackles showing fewer concussions and players adjusting their body height accordingly.

World Rugby Chairman Brett Robinson says layer welfare is at the heart of everything World Rugby does. He says they will study this trial closely to ensure a game that excites players and fans alike while keeping it safe.

The lower tackle height will not apply when players “pick and go” around breakdowns, the base of a scrum, or when scoring. Ball carriers leading with their head will still be penalised, and tackles above the sternum but below the head will allow play to continue with an advantage to the attacking team.

