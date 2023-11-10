Kids took part in Spartan Fiji to test limits

14-year-old Jordan Marrittius says he wanted to test his limits during the Spartan Fiji Kids race today in Sabeto.

Marrittius says the race wasn’t merely a competition but a personal test of his limits.

Pushing the boundaries of his capabilities, Marrittius says he embraced the obstacles with an unwavering resolve.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says it was not easy.

“The reason why I took part today was because I wanted to push beyond my limits and overcome hard things, it’s not easy but I did it.”

Equally resilient was the spirited Nikita Rouse, whose vibrant enthusiasm and competitive spirit shone through the grueling conditions.

Despite acknowledging the race as a “killer,” Rouse says the event captured the essence of camaraderie and was also fun.

“It was pretty tough, I did not do that much training, it was really hard but it was fun.”

Both Marrittius and Rouse were part of the elite kids competition Tomorrow the other events continue and at 6am is the Endurance Race.