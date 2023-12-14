Heleina Young joins Fijiana 7s

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has acquired the services of Queensland Reds winger Heleina Young.

Young has been under Fijiana coach Saiasi Fuli’s radar for over a year.

Today Fuli witnessed Young put pen to paper as she officially joined our side.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Fiji Secondary Schools sprint queen is a welcome addition to the team.

Young’s inclusion will strengthen the team’s efforts to secure a medal in the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

She joins former school sprint champions Younis Bese and Laisani Moceisawana who have been regulars for the Fijiana in the World Series.

Helena Young interview